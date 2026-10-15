TSMC confirms it is considering Terafab chipmaking expansion with Elon Musk — CEO insists TSMC would have to run Texas-based project

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Could run Terafab too.

tsmc
(Image credit: tsmc)

C.C. Wei, chief executive and chairman of TSMC, confirmed on Thursday that the company is considering expansion of its American production capacity beyond Arizona and Texas is one of the options it is evaluating. The head of the world's largest contract chipmaker also confirmed negotiations with Elon Musk regarding usage of Terafab, but stressed that to be a part of it, the fab must be managed by TSMC, which automatically excludes burgers and cigars in the cleanroom.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Zaranthos
    Should we make a deal with the guy likely to build the worlds largest fab production facility in the entire world? Do we like money? lol
    Reply