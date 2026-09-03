TSMC fab equipment demand nearly doubles in six months — AI surge pushes 2026 CapEx toward $64B amid tool shortages

Being the world's largest contract chipmaker has its advantages for TSMC when it comes to negotiations with suppliers, as it naturally buys far more than others. However, it also has its difficulties because its requirements are dramatically larger than those of other foundries, and when they grow further, it gets exceedingly hard to source what it needs. Especially when its requirements increase nearly 2X in less than a year.

TSMC has nearly doubled its projected requirements for semiconductor production equipment since the end of last year as the foundry expands manufacturing capacity to address surging demand from the AI sector, said Cliff Hou, TSMC's deputy co-chief operating officer, during a fireside chat at Semicon Taiwan, reports FocusTaiwan. The world's largest foundry admits that it cannot meet all demand from all customers, though it is trying to catch up, according to Bloomberg.

TSMC makes projections about the number of tools it needs to purchase over the following year as well as its spending. After making that assessment late last year, the company discovered that by the end of the first quarter, the requirement had increased to 1.5 times that projection, and by July it had climbed to 1.9 times the original estimate, which means that TSMC's equipment needs had almost doubled in about six months.

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TSMC itself attributes its increased needs to the number of new fabs that it is building in Taiwan and the U.S., though it should be noted that in addition to brand-new fabs, the company is also upgrading existing ones, which also need new machinery.

Interestingly, tool count does not seem to be proportional to tool cost. While TSMC increased its 2026 capital expenditure (CapEx) budget significantly in the recent eight months, it increased nowhere near 90%. Back in January, it guided 2026 CapEx to be from $52 billion to $56 billion. By April, it moved its estimate towards the high end of the original guidance, but in July it officially increased it to the range between $60 billion and $64 billion, or by around 15% if we only consider midpoints.

How exactly TSMC makes assessments about the number of tools it needs to buy the following year is something that remains to be seen, but perhaps a more pressing question for the industry is how it plans to acquire that equipment considering shortages of wafer fab tools due to massive demand from virtually all chipmakers.

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