TSMC reportedly weighs 20% CoWoS price increase as Nvidia Blackwell and Rubin chips put pressure on packaging capacity — equipment lead times stretch to eight months

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TSMC’s reported 20% CoWoS price hike comes as AI demand strains packaging capacity

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TSMC is weighing raising prices for its Chip on Wafer on Substrate (CoWoS) advanced packaging technology by as much as 20%, reports Trendforce, citing supply chain sources and local media. The increase reflects strained capacity amid AI demand and longer delivery times for chipmaking tools. Such a hike would be significant, as CoWoS is already one of the tightest links in the AI supply chain. TSMC has yet to confirm the report.

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Newton Gitonga
Newton Gitonga
Freelance Writer

Newton Gitonga is a tech journalist covering gadgets, PC hardware, AI, data centers, and the wider tech industry. His interest in technology started early, taking apart things around the house to see how they worked, often to his dad’s frustration. His curiosity sometimes got the better of him, including a few failed attempts to fix laptops, one of them a gifted Dell XPS. He has previously written for Notebookcheck, ZyCrypto, CoinCentral, and Crypto News Flash.