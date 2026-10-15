Two killed, one seriously hurt in explosion at Intel’s chip plant in Israel — police suspect a gas cylinder malfunction, and the fire involved a toxic gas used to clean chipmaking tools

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Intel hasn’t said anything yet about the victims or about production at the Kiryat Gat site.

Aerial view of cranes and steel-frame buildings under construction at Intel’s Kiryat Gat site in Israel
(Image credit: Intel)

Two workers have been confirmed dead and another seriously injured after an explosion at Intel’s Kiryat Gat plant in southern Israel on Wednesday, The Times of Israel reports. Police suspect a gas cylinder malfunction caused the explosion, and Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services said the fire involved nitrogen trifluoride (NF3), a toxic gas mainly used to clean the process chambers of chipmaking tools. So far, Intel hasn’t made any statements about the victims or about any potential production impacts at the site.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.