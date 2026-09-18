US chip fabs face massive 157,000 worker shortfall, mere 3% of US engineering grads enter chipmaking — despite six-figure salaries, US chip manufacturers are in dire need of engineers and technicians

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The rush to build semiconductor plants in the U.S. is fueling the demand for engineers and technicians.

TSMC Arizona Fab 21 entrance
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even as chipmakers race to build the most advanced chips inside the United States, experts are saying that their efforts are facing one monumental challenge: a massive shortage of skilled workers to run the fabs and factories. According to CNBC, global consulting firm McKinsey and the SEMI Foundation suggest the industry will have up to 157,000 positions that could remain unfilled by 2030.

“I’m concerned,” Samsung semiconductor division EVP Jon Taylor told CNBC in an interview. “We just don’t see that there’s enough technical people in the pipeline.” The McKinsey report says that only 3% of U.S. engineering graduates end up working in the semiconductor industry, and that 73% of chip companies are finding it hard to fill engineering roles. This is a huge contrast to other tech jobs, which saw record layoffs by June of this year, when over 40,000 positions were axed, ostensibly largely due to AI.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.