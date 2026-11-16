Amazon’s Starlink rival sees major setback after 40 satellites destroyed in rocket failure — ‘anomaly’ occurred 10 minutes after the Vulcan launch on Sunday

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Currently Amazon has 392 broadband satellites in orbit and hoped to move the service out of beta by the end of this year.

The Vulcan vehicle launch on Sunday
(Image credit: ULA, Amazon)
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Amazon has suffered a major setback in its plans to offer a viable Starlink rival, after 40 satellites destined for low Earth orbit (LEO) were destroyed. Just ten minutes after the Vulcan vehicle launched from Space Launch Complex 41 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday, there was an “anomaly,” meaning that the rocket “failed to deliver the Amazon mission to orbit.” The language seems quite vague, but the United Launch Alliance (ULA) says that data needs to be analyzed “to understand what occurred today.”

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

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