Amazon’s Starlink rival sees major setback after 40 satellites destroyed in rocket failure — ‘anomaly’ occurred 10 minutes after the Vulcan launch on Sunday

Amazon has suffered a major setback in its plans to offer a viable Starlink rival, after 40 satellites destined for low Earth orbit (LEO) were destroyed. Just ten minutes after the Vulcan vehicle launched from Space Launch Complex 41 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday, there was an “anomaly,” meaning that the rocket “failed to deliver the Amazon mission to orbit.” The language seems quite vague, but the United Launch Alliance (ULA) says that data needs to be analyzed “to understand what occurred today.”

And LIFTOFF of the first Vulcan Amazon Leo mission, carrying 40 broadband satellites to low Earth orbit! https://t.co/dv1MSjJUMFNovember 15, 2026

Shortly after the triumphant takeoff clip was shared by the ULA, above, the space tech firm updated its X feed with a confirmation that its mission on behalf of Amazon failed.

Based on data received by our Launch Director, we confirm that the Vulcan vehicle launched from Space Launch Complex 41 suffered an anomaly 10 minutes into the flight and failed to deliver the Amazon mission to orbit. Every flight generates data, and every flight teaches us something. Since the anomaly just occurred, we don’t have any specific data yet to understand what occurred today. ULA exists to provide assured access to space for our nation and for the customers who depend on us. That purpose is why we take on some of the hardest missions in spaceflight, and why we hold ourselves to the standard of mission success. Today, we did not meet that standard. We will work closely with our customer and other appropriate organizations to find the cause, determine the appropriate corrective action, and return to flight as quickly as possible. ULA is committed to full transparency with our customers, and they will have visibility into the investigation process, which utilizes rigorous methodology and corrective action. We will provide further updates when new information becomes available.November 15, 2026

Sadly for Amazon, the ULA, and folks who want a viable substitute for Starlink in the satellite internet business, this failure will surely delay the full commercialization of this service. ISPReview notes that Amazon has successfully launched 392 Kuiper communications satellites, but needs at least 500 for basic global coverage. Moreover, Amazon Leo service’s transition from the current commercial beta phase to launching properly at the end of 2026 now looks uncertain.

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Reports indicate Amazon has already manufactured 1,000 satellites, but ULA, which is a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin, will need to analyze and assure customers that Sunday’s failure won’t be repeated. ULA's Vulcan vehicle had already been out of action for nine months after technical investigations into issues with its solid rocket side boosters and core BE-4 engines (made by Amazon Blue Origin).

For some context, the ULA has (or had) a great track record. Sunday's incident was its first total mission failure in its 20-year history. Early telemetry from the organization is already pointing towards some suspected causes of the destruction of the 40 satellites. Likely fault candidates include the first-stage BE-4 engines burning longer than planned, and there may have been some altitude issues near staging.

The headline failure and essential careful analysis of the anomaly won’t hold up Amazon’s other launch partners, though. A week from today, the Amazon Leo constellation is set to grow by 36 more satellites. They will be sent into orbit aboard a European Ariane 64 Block 2 (LE-04) rocket.

Amazon has approval for an initial constellation of 3,236 LEO broadband satellites, with 392 now in orbit, plus 5,105 for 5G service. Satellite tracking sites suggest Starlink already has 11,200+ satellites in orbit.

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