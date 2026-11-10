Orbiting ESA satellite plays Doom after receiving voice commands from amateur radio operators on Earth — 27 MB AI speech model executes the game on the seventh attempt

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An Oslo rooftop, about 80 watts, and a hand-aimed antenna were enough to reach orbit.

A man wearing a headlamp speaks into a handheld microphone beside radio equipment on a rooftop at night, with city lights behind him
(Image credit: Truls Johansen (LA7IJ) / LA4O, via Tanagra Space)
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An Oslo radio amateur group, working with Tanagra Space, got a European Space Agency satellite to recognize and launch the 1993 game Doom after catching the word in a voice command sent over the 23 cm band. It took seven attempts, shared with a group in Poland, and the command finally got through on the last two, on the same day in late July. The satellite “understood its assignment,” with the help of a matcher after the 27 MB onboard speech model transcribed the audio, returning a postcard with details of the launch.

The satellite, named OPS-SAT PRETTY and flying under the ESA’s OPS-SAT Space Lab program for outside experiments, ran the game in an experiment punningly called PRETTY DOOMed. Doom ran on a different satellite, the OPS-SAT-1, in 2023, but this time is different, as the game was launched with a voice command.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.