Russian military satellite closes from 200 miles to 3 miles of US radar satellite aiding Ukraine — astronomer says it may be the first unapproved rendezvous in low Earth orbit

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Russia didn’t burn that fuel by accident: it’s likely spying on the satellite and testing the West.

Rendering of an ICEYE radar satellite in orbit above Earth
(Image credit: ICEYE)

A Russian military satellite, Cosmos 2612, has closed to roughly 3 miles, from a previous distance of more than 200 miles, of the U.S.-owned radar satellite that operates in a fleet that supports Ukraine, Axios reports. The unapproved rendezvous in low Earth orbit, which astronomer Jonathan McDowell says may be the first of its kind, raises alarm in the West. The position change, which was likely not an accident as fuel is scarce, is probably a provocation and an attempt to spy on the satellite.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.