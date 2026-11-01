USAF successfully tests dropping SpaceX Starfall cargo drop pods from space — 2,200-pound capsule drops military supplies in the Pacific to test StarCraft-like supply drops

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The U.S. is developing the Rocket Cargo capability for the entire military.

a Falcon 9 rocket launching the Starfall capsule
(Image credit: Gwendolyn Kurzen/U.S. Space Force)
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The Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), the research and development arm of the US Air Force, has successfully tested Rocket Cargo capabilities, which would allow military units to resupply via cargo pods dropped from space. According to the AFRL’s X post, the cargo pods, which were onboard a SpaceX Starfall capsule, launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station as part of the Bandwagon-5 “rideshare” mission carried by a Falcon 9 rocket. The capsule splashed down in the Pacific Ocean for this test, with the unit containing mission equipment like MREs, bottled water, a SATCOM-enabled tracker, spare batteries, and other equipment. The AFRL also fit-checked a UNI-PAC III life raft to see if it would fit inside the Starfall capsule for a potential test in the future.

The mission is a test of Rocket Cargo’s point-to-point delivery (P2D) capabilities, which should allow forces to resupply virtually anywhere in the world without needing to risk other assets like aircraft and aircrews, especially in areas where there is active combat.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.