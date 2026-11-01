USAF successfully tests dropping SpaceX Starfall cargo drop pods from space — 2,200-pound capsule drops military supplies in the Pacific to test StarCraft-like supply drops

The Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), the research and development arm of the US Air Force, has successfully tested Rocket Cargo capabilities, which would allow military units to resupply via cargo pods dropped from space. According to the AFRL’s X post, the cargo pods, which were onboard a SpaceX Starfall capsule, launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station as part of the Bandwagon-5 “rideshare” mission carried by a Falcon 9 rocket. The capsule splashed down in the Pacific Ocean for this test, with the unit containing mission equipment like MREs, bottled water, a SATCOM-enabled tracker, spare batteries, and other equipment. The AFRL also fit-checked a UNI-PAC III life raft to see if it would fit inside the Starfall capsule for a potential test in the future.

The mission is a test of Rocket Cargo’s point-to-point delivery (P2D) capabilities, which should allow forces to resupply virtually anywhere in the world without needing to risk other assets like aircraft and aircrews, especially in areas where there is active combat.

With support from @SpaceX, the AFRL agile cargo pods were recovered after splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. Each pod contained representative mission equipment to study the effects of temperature, shock, and vibration of the cargo environments during launch and reentry. #Readiness https://t.co/yWoND13ur4October 26, 2026

“This was a critical achievement to demonstrate the potential of Rocket Cargo delivery for point-to-point rapid global mobility for the Future Force," AFRL Technology Transition Office director Adam Remaly said in a statement. "The cross-discipline collaborations and ability to unleash the speed of our defense industrial base are key to maximizing capability and winning the future.”

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The Starfall capsule, which looks like a hockey puck, measures about 10 feet across and has a capacity of up to 2,200 pounds. It uses a carbon fiber heat shield to protect its contents during reentry and uses compressed gas thrusters for attitude control in flight. Finally, it deploys a parachute system to slow down the entire system for landing. While 2,200 pounds might already seem like a substantial capacity, the Air Force is reportedly hoping that it could increase the limit in the order of tens of tons, potentially allowing it to resupply ammunition, weapon systems, and even deploy vehicles from space. This would have to wait for the larger SpaceX Starship rockets, which are still in development, though.

Even though the latest test seemingly relies mostly on SpaceX technologies, it’s not the only company developing that capability for the U.S. military. Sierra Space, a subsidiary of the Sierra Nevada Corporation, is also working on the Ghost reentry vehicle and has already conducted test drops of the system from heights of 35,000 and 68,500 feet.

The capability to resupply troops across long distances without needing to rely on a long logistical tail is crucial for the U.S., especially as it faces a potential adversary in the Pacific. It’s also for this reason that the U.S. Navy has been experimenting with 3D-printing technologies, allowing it to print parts onboard carriers and at forward bases instead of waiting for shipments from across the ocean.

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