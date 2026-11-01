Voyager 1 probe to hit historic one light-day distance from Earth in 17 days — 49-year-old spacecraft travels 16 billion miles and survives nearly ten times the length of its original five-year mission

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That's quite an achievement.

an artist&#039;s depiction of a Voyager spacecraft
(Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)
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The Voyager 1 spacecraft, which was designed for a five-year mission to observe Jupiter and Saturn, is about to reach a distance of one light-day from Earth after nearly 50 years in flight. According to NASA, the space probe will get to that marker on Nov. 18, 2026, at 5:16:07 a.m. EST, making it the most distant artificial object in history. The agency has now posted a countdown clock to mark the historic moment it becomes the first human-made object to reach that distance.

One light-day isn’t a span of time, but the distance it takes for light to travel in 24 hours. Since light travels at around 186,282 miles per second or 300,000 km per second, that’s a distance of about 16 billion miles or 26 billion kilometers. By comparison, the Moon is 238,855 miles (384,400 kilometers) from Earth, while our planet is 93 million miles (149.6 million kilometers) from the Sun.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.