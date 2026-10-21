HPE says it will run the first supercomputer benchmarks on the Moon — GPU-powered fanless Spaceborne Computer-4 is slated to ride a rover to the lunar south pole to test AI and HPC benchmarks

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NASA will test coordination of three AI models trained on Earth, ISS, and lunar data.

A crescent Moon with its cratered surface lit against a black sky.
(Image credit: HPE)
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A fanless compute module will head to the Moon for supercomputer benchmarking, AI testing, and additional experimentation by NASA and Deloitte, as detailed in a Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) release. The company’s Spaceborne Computer-4 will run what HPE calls “the first high performance computing (HPC) benchmarks on the surface of the Moon,” riding on an Astrolab FLIP rover to the lunar south pole. The launch is slated for late 2026 under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative for a Moon Base program mission, in conjunction with a Voyager Technologies Griffin-1 lander.

Named benchmarks include High Performance Conjugate Gradients (HPCG), a supercomputing metric that complements High Performance LINPACK (HPL). AI testing will involve large language model (LLM) retrieval-augmented generation, vision inference, LiDAR processing, and an AI services container for AI app deployment. The LLMs “will deliver insights, analyze visual data, and support autonomous monitoring,” while the LiDAR processing involves mapping, navigation, terrain analysis, and infrastructure development.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bit_user
    The article said:
    It includes 1TB of Kioxia storage, a low-power CPU, and a small GPU.
    Okay, so probably less powerful than a PS5.

    The use case I've heard for having in-orbit compute (and this probably applies even more to lunar-based compute) is that it enables you to do preprocessing and filtering of data, before sending it back to Earth. Since those communication links & ground stations are limited resources, it makes a lot of sense to try and use it efficiently, even at the expense of sending up additional hardware.
    Reply
  • thestryker
    This sort of testing to ensure consistency definitely makes sense especially if it's to be used for localized processing. It'll be interesting to see what the results look like since on paper they should already know everything needed, but that doesn't mean reality is going to comply.
    Reply