Fugaku, Japan's most powerful supercomputer and the ninth-fastest on the planet, has suffered a suspected data breach. The news was announced by its operator, Riken, which is the country's national research institute, with the outfit also confirming that personal information relating to more than 4,000 users of Fugaku was potentially taken during the breach. Further, the information of 375 users of Riken's Rikyu AI supercomputer was also possibly taken. The personal information includes names, email addresses, research files, and even the authentication information that was used to access the supercomputers and related services. The Japan Times reports that the operators of Fugaku first became aware of suspicious communications on November 12, with those suspicions then triggering an investigation.

By November 14, the investigation had confirmed that unauthorized access to Fugaku had taken place, with access also blocked at that time. The investigation identified that hackers had used the supercomputer's externally accessible operational status dashboard as the springboard for the hack between November 10 and November 13. Now taken offline while security concerns are addressed, the dashboard allowed the hackers to gain access to the system's internal network, but beyond that, details are scarce. Riken does not yet know — or at least, it isn't saying — the full story of how the hackers gained access to Fugaku as a whole. But it has confirmed that some servers had unauthorized software installed.

Following the discovery of the breach, Riken reported the incident to Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT). Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara has since confirmed that MEXT and Riken were working together to investigate what happened and ascertain the full scope of the breach itself. “Fugaku plays a vital role in our country’s research and development infrastructure, so it is important that they prioritize security while limiting the impact on research activities,” Kihara is reported to have said.

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Located at Riken’s Center for Computational Science in Kobe, Fugaku officially came online in March of 2021 after being developed in collaboration with Fujitsu for a cost of around ¥130 billion (approximately $817 million in 2026). It became the world's fastest supercomputer before being overtaken by Frontier, an exascale supercomputer housed at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility (OLCF) in Tennessee.

The fastest supercomputer currently in operation is China's LineShine. It recently retained its crown as the fastest on the planet amid a move away from traditional supercomputers to AI data centers.

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