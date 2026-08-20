The supercomputer race no longer means what it used to, as rankings lose relevance in the AI era — as privately held compute clusters are built, running HPL becomes a distraction

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China and the United States are in a race for supercomputer supremacy – but does it actually have an impact on the tech we use?

HP El Capitan Supercomputer in Las Vegas
(Image credit: Getty Images / Bloomberg)

China's LineShine is the world's fastest supercomputer – though having said that, it does depend on who exactly is counting. The machine, based in the National Supercomputing Center in Shenzhen, debuted at number one in the June 2026 TOP500 list published in mid-July because of its eye-popping results, with nearly 2.2 exaflops, or more than two quintillion floating-point calculations per second. The system also topped the competing HPCG ranking. But the picture was more mixed taken in the round: LineShine finished fourth on the mixed-precision HPL-MxP test and was well off the pace on the Green500 energy-efficiency table.

The gap for the supercomputer sits depending on who's ranking it, showing how what used to be a simple race for supremacy has actually become several overlapping competitions. It also highlights how "fastest" has different definitions depending on what is measured, how it is measured, and which operators publish their results.

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Chris Stokel-Walker
Chris Stokel-Walker
Freelance Contributor

Chris Stokel-Walker is a Tom's Hardware contributor who focuses on the tech sector and its impact on our daily lives— online and offline. He is the author of How AI Ate the World, published in 2024, as well as TikTok Boom, YouTubers, and The History of the Internet in Byte-Sized Chunks.