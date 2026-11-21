In case you're worried about missing out on all the goodness on Tom's Hardware Premium, we've rounded up everything that we've published this week right here. The main theme for this week has been coverage straight from the show floor at the annual Supercomputing conference (SC26). If you've not yet caught up, you've been missing out, as all of our coverage from the conference is currently free to access. All you need to do is sign up or log in to your Tom's Hardware account to enjoy all of our coverage from the show.

First up, our resident CPU boffin, Jake Roach, has been on the show floor all week, offering us a direct line to all the goings-on at the conference, including an interesting back-and-forth from Nvidia and AMD on their CPUs. AMD claims that its latest EPYC Venice lineup is the best at agentic workloads, while Nvidia's marketing material characterized Nvidia's Vera CPU as being purpose-built for Agentic AI. At SC26, Nvidia CPU chief Ian Finder rebuked Nvidia's own marketing material, stating that the idea that Nvidia could have predicted the Data Center moment was "absurd," instead saying that the company's design know-how helped them develop the processor.

In this interview, we sit down with Finder to find out how Vera came to be, what agentic workloads mean for the CPU industry, and where Nvidia's headed next.

Latest Videos From Tom's Hardware Watch full video here:

Nvidia's Vera CPU was a hot topic at SC26, as the company explained that existing software cannot always take full advantage of the processor without architecture-specific optimization. The company showed that under some workloads, Vera's performance can be optimized by up to 39% when taking its Olympus-based Arm cores into account. However, it remains to be seen how much performance can be gained from Olympus-specific hardware optimization workloads other than matrix multiplication.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia also announced a Rubin GPU variant, named Rubin HPC, a chip that the company claims is purpose-built for agentic workflows and scientific simulations that demand processing large datasets. While technical details remain scant, Nvidia says that Rubin HPC sports over 50,000 CUDA cores, or slightly below double the number of cores present in the standard-issue Rubin GPU. We explored all the details and possibilities that the newly announced chip might offer.

AMD is now featured in over 40% of the new TOP500 list of supercomputers, with a 14% boost to the company's position. Leading the company is Lux, a supercomputer developed in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Energy. The second supercomputer, Discovery, is expected to debut in 2028, sporting a suite of EPYC CPUs and Instinct accelerators.

Within the TOP500, not much has changed... at the top, with the top 10 systems remaining unchanged, as China's LineShine system in Shenzhen remains at the top of the list, with El Capitan remaining second. We take a look at the entire list and how the focus has seemingly shifted toward AI compute capacity. While the demand for HPC hardware is at an all-time high, it appears as though the vast majority of that hardware isn't being tested against the TOP500 benchmark.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite AI clusters seemingly eating up compute capacity, AMD recognizes that the burgeoning segment will never wholly replace HPC computing, and that high-precision workloads will continue to be necessary. AMD's Scott Tease further suggested that building a heterogeneous compute stack would be the best path forward for tackling complex research problems. This point dovetails nicely into how AMD additionally touted that its MI430X's native FP64 operations will beat out emulated support for the full-precision data types seen in Nvidia's hardware. This is notable, as the company claims that Ozaki FP64 emulation could have cascading effects on memory usage, which is in notorious levels of undersupply.

Not wanting to be left out of the conversation, Intel's next-generation Diamond Rapids CPUs surfaced at SC26, but not from Intel itself, curiously. On the ground, we saw the chips turn up at the CXL booth and at Bull, where the CPU was shown installed in a server. While there were no demos available, the company did show off demos for Xeon 6+ and its Crescent Island GPU.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Elsewhere at the show, PCI 6 devices and controllers have started to surface. First, Silicon Motion's SM8466 controller was demoed at the show, armed with PerformaShape 2, which increases the number of quality-of-service sets from 256 to 512, alongside additional boons.

Elsewhere, Phison detailed two new enterprise SSDs: one that comes with a built-in NPU and 64GB of memory, and another that is set to merge pSLC cache, with high QLC capacity on a single controller. We explore what makes these devices notable and why, though the company itself notes that the devices are very much still in development.

VAST Data explained how petabyte-scale SSDs will outgrow the tried and true RAID parallel filesystems, according to a simulation the company ran on its own 900 PB system, which puts the odds of data loss at a staggering 1 in 11 over a decade. We explain all in detail about how it works.

As enterprise hardware and the titanic growth of AI superclusters push the limits of our existing material infrastructure, from interconnects to grid energy and raw materials, researchers from The Ohio State University discussed how high-performance networking could soon scale across entire regions. We explore how faster networking connections could spell a future where distributed computing systems communicate across vast distances.

While we have a few more articles waiting to be published from SC26, we've also been hard at work publishing stories from other corners of the industry. To read these, you'll need to first arm yourself with a Tom's Hardware Premium subscription.

(Image credit: Anthropic)

This week, Anthropic debuted on the NYSE, but the frontier AI lab's debut is also colored by the backdrop of what seems like an endless barrage of new vulnerabilities, hacks, and AI-powered action by would-be malfeasants. The conversation around AI safety, sparked by OpenAI's HuggingFace incident, is also being used as a Trojan horse for safety legislation, and against this backdrop, we explore how the companies shaping AI safety might also be the ones warning against using competitors, like capable Chinese open-weight AI models.

Anthropic has also been busy bringing up more compute resources, notably publishing how it managed to get its Claude Mythos model to optimize its software stack to work with AMD Instinct hardware in around three days, with little human oversight. What once was a relentless task that took significant man-hours, an AI can now help complete in mere days. Such a feat could endanger Nvidia's highly lucrative CUDA moat, as AI continues to transform the hardware landscape.

Intel's acquisition of Quantum computing company Classiq is expected to be completed in the first half of 2027, and following it, Intel is poised to have a chance at becoming the first full-stack quantum computing vendor. The company also plans to manufacture quantum processors on its 18A process, offer foundry services, and eventually sell quantum computers.

An unmanned chip fab might be an unthinkable future today, but it's a future that chipmakers are already planning for. SK hynix, Samsung, and Micron, known rivals in the memory industry, have formed a body to standardize robotic charging, with the aim of having robots from different manufacturers share equipment and therefore cut the costs and complexity of deploying fleets of robotic workers.

Tom's Hardware Premium Subcription: $29 at tomshardware.com Don’t miss out on this Tom’s Hardware Premium. Get a full year of access for just $29, or from $7 per-month. Get daily news analysis, deep dives into specialist topics in the semiconductor industry, as well as access to Bench, the largest benchmarking database around.

To read any of the articles we mention above, as well as unlock Bench, you'll need to purchase a Tom's Hardware Premium subscription. Your support goes a long way in helping us to publish deeper, more insightful articles that might not otherwise be covered.