Working Cray-1 supercomputer replica packs 30 vintage Mac Minis and 1.5 TFLOPS — passively cooled tribute is 9,375x faster than the 1976 supercomputer

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The original may be weak by today's standards, but it did an awesome job of improving many people's lives.

Cray-1 supercomputer replica
(Image credit: Museo de Historia de la Computación)
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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.