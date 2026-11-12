Suspected Chinese spy at center of Jensen Huang affair surfaces in Beijing — Alice Huang last spotted heading to Shanghai after being detained, questioned in Singapore in 2025, allegedly helped China smuggle hundreds of thousands of banned chips

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It's still unclear why Alice Huang is in Beijing.

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Alice Huang, the person allegedly involved in an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, has reportedly surfaced in Beijing, marking the first sighting of the Megaspeed executive since the scandal broke out. According to Bloomberg, it’s unclear when the suspected Chinese spy arrived in the capital or why she’s in the area, but she was last spotted leaving Singapore for Shanghai in 2025 after she was detained and questioned during the city-state’s investigation into the $2-billion smuggling case involving Megaspeed.

The Nvidia CEO is now under intense scrutiny after the revelation of his indiscretion with the Megaspeed executive, with Congress threatening to issue a subpoena if he does not respond to their invitation to “a joint, closed-door briefing” with the heads of the House committees on China, Foreign Affairs, and Intelligence. The FBI is also looking into the relationship between the head of the largest AI hardware company in the world and a person suspected of helping sanctioned Chinese companies secure hundreds of thousands of banned H100 and H200 chips. Overnight, a second bombshell report claims that Jensen Huang was also involved in an extramarital affair with Nvidia's VP of health care, Kimberly Powell.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • -Fran-
    Very relevant to this news piece:

    EowC_gXjpVAView: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EowC_gXjpVA

    I wonder how, more than Jensen now, the current administration will try to defend this. This is like taking a deep dive into the cesspool under the cover after it was open. Smells like it and looks like it. Yikes.

    Regards.
    Reply