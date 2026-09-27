Taiwan's chip talisman snack faces production halt after 94% strike vote — snacks are seen as a good luck charm in the computing industry, but workers demand share of $176 million factory sale to ASE

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Ironically, the snack maker is relocating to Taiwan’s Silicon Valley. That’s roughly 45 minutes south of its current location.

Guai Guai snacks
(Image credit: Future)

Taiwan’s semiconductor industry is driven by the ruthless application of science, economics, and the dedication of its employees. But superstitious engineers think there’s another key ingredient – strategically placed bags of creamy coconut flavored Guai Guai snacks in their traditional green livery. These bags of snacks are found with surprising regularity around Taiwan, placed on machinery used to make semiconductors and other computing products, as the prevailing superstition is that the snacks bring good luck. Alarmingly, the Taipei Times recently reported that production of these tech talisman snacks could be halted, as the company that makes Guai Guai is facing a severe threat of strike action.

The Guai Guai Company factory in Zhongli, Taiwan, has operated since 1968, and more than a third of its workforce have been with the company for 30 years or more. On September 1 this year, the company revealed that it would relocate to Hsinchu, about 45 minutes south by car. Kind of ironically, Guai Guai is relocating to Taiwan's Silicon Valley, yet this action could grind production to a halt.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.