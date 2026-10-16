Thai cops bust 'audacious' cross-border fiberoptic cable running to Myanmar scam compound — 350-meter, 48-core cable was supplying illegal border casino and a scam center with 6TB of data per day

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Authorities found 'two ramshackle homes' using enough data to power a village

Thailand Myanmar border
(Image credit: Getty)

Thai authorities have reportedly busted an 'audacious' criminal gang scheme, in which hundreds of meters of fiberoptic cable were found running across the border of Thailand into Myanmar. The cable was found to be serving an online scam compound in the country, which included an illegal border casino and a suspected scam center, SCMP reports.

According to the report, officers were called to homes in Nong Lu, a village in the border province of Kanchanaburi. The province is a gateway to Myanmar's Three Pagodas Pass, which is described as "a notorious hub for cyber scammers." Police reportedly found "two ramshackle village homes" using up enough daily internet bandwidth to power an entire village. What they found at the scene of one property was a 48-core fibre optic cable with a robust covering, strung up along pylons and stretching 350 meters (1,100) feet across the border. The cable was being used to siphon bandwidth out of Thailand and into Myanmar for illicit, criminal activity.

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Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.