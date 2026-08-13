The current state of PCIe 6.0 SSDs and controllers — Marvell, Phison, and SMI prepare controllers as drives finally come to market following years of delays

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Micron and Samsung already have actual SSDs

Micron 9650, 6800, 7600
(Image credit: Micron)

The PCIe 6.0 specification was ratified in early 2022, but its actual implementation was delayed for years. Now, the spec is almost ready, with the first PCIe Gen6 platforms finally approaching, as are actual storage devices. Micron was the first with a PCIe 6 SSD in mid-2025, and Samsung caught up this July. Meanwhile, independent makers of SSD controllers — Marvell, Phison, and Silicon Motion — are also prepping their PCIe 6 SSD platforms.

For a full roadmap of PCIe, you can check out our dedicated page. In this article, we'll specifically focus on PCIe 6.0 controllers and devices and how they're soon becoming commercial products. For additional reading, you can also find our interview with Solidigm VP Avi Shetty, which covers the subject of PCIe 6.0 SSDs.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.