The original Apple iPod debuted 25 years ago today — Steve Jobs’ $399 device fit 1,000 songs into a package the size of a deck of cards with 5 gigabytes of storage

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The chunky little original iPod packed a 1.8-inch Toshiba HDD, and used FireWire because the USB of the era was too slow and didn't offer charging.

Apple iPod
(Image credit: An original iPod on eBay)
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On this day in 2001, Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the original iPod. He began the presentation by teasing “a breakthrough digital device that’s not a Mac.” Ultimately, the iPod that was revealed that day became a pocket-sized digital music player phenomenon, and would be many gadget fans' favorite always-carry device before smartphones matured enough to make such things redundant. The key claim iPod launched with was that it could put your entire music library in your pocket for $399.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.