This week in Tom's Hardware Premium: November 14, 2026 — Mac Studio versus DGX Spark, AMD's MEXT cuts DRAM requirements in half, and the Huang saga reaches critical mass

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It's been a big week. Let's break it down.

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Seismic appears to set the tone for this week's events in the hardware industry, and we've covered the biggest beats, including deeper dives on hardware and AI topics over on Tom's Hardware Premium. Stories this week are colored by the fact that Nvidia founder Jensen Huang has stepped away from his post as CEO. The ramifications are wide and far-reaching, as the company transformed from a gaming GPU manufacturer to an AI business over the past five years.

First up, it's not only hyperscalers and neoclouds that have their eyes on AI. An increasingly popular segment among enthusiasts is PCs dedicated to running local AI models. With so many choices on the market currently, from the recently released RTX Spark to AMD's Strix Halo platform, we take a look at two unlikely contenders that are now going head-to-head: Nvidia's DGX Spark and Apple's Mac Studio. We ran a suite of real-world and synthetic benchmarks across both devices and tested large models on both machines. With prices at eye-watering levels, it's more crucial than ever that you make the correct choice for your intended workloads.

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Sayem Ahmed
Sayem Ahmed
Subscription Editor

Sayem Ahmed is the Subscription Editor at Tom's Hardware. He covers a broad range of deep dives into hardware, both new and old, including the CPUs, GPUs, and everything else that uses a semiconductor. He has worked as a professional tech journalist since 2015 and has written for Gamespot, IGN, and Dexerto.