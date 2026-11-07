This week in Tom's Hardware Premium: November 7, 2026 — Micron roadmap, Apple's touchscreen ambitions, GlobalFoundries interview, and much more

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This week on Tom's Hardware Premium, we've published in-depth interviews, roadmaps, and features that you won't want to miss. To read any of the articles we feature in this weekly roundup, you'll need to first arm yourself with a subscription.

Headlining our coverage this week is our story from Laptop expert Andrew Freedman, in his exploration of how and why Apple has chosen 2026 as the time to release an OLED — excuse me — PROLED display, with touch. After all, touch is a feature that Windows laptops have sported for well over a decade, along with OLED displays, offering unparalleled contrast ratios when compared to any other panel technology. In this feature, he explores the justifications and the likelihood of Apple slowly trickling the "brand-new" functionality to its suite of devices.

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Sayem Ahmed
Sayem Ahmed
Subscription Editor

Sayem Ahmed is the Subscription Editor at Tom's Hardware. He covers a broad range of deep dives into hardware, both new and old, including the CPUs, GPUs, and everything else that uses a semiconductor. He has worked as a professional tech journalist since 2015 and has written for Gamespot, IGN, and Dexerto.