This week in Tom's Hardware Premium: October 31, 2026 — Vera CPUs available on Oracle clusters, building an agentic CPU benchmark and a primer to LLMs

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Catch up on everything we published this week.

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In case you're not yet subscribed to our Tom's Hardware Premium subscription service, here's what you've been missing out on this week. We detail our thoughts on Anthropic's filings pre-IPO, Cadence's new suite of LLMs to power its EDA tools, how Nvidia is securing its entire supply chain to serve AI data center demand, how Vera CPUs are landing in the cloud, an update to the ongoing TP-Link saga, and more. Remember, to access any of the articles listed here, you'll need to arm yourself with a subscription.

We've been hard at work behind the scenes to determine exactly how locally-run AI models and workloads stress consumer-level components. While throughput and tokens per second are indeed important factors, our resident CPU expert Jake Roach has begun laying out his vision for how Agentic workloads tax CPUs, and how we're building benchmarks in this newfangled AI world that the PC hardware space finds itself increasingly entrenched in. It's not often that readers get the chance to look at our behind-the-scenes work, and this piece offers a look at some of the foundational exploration we're doing around how to define what an agentic AI CPU benchmark might look like in the future.

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Sayem Ahmed
Sayem Ahmed
Subscription Editor

Sayem Ahmed is the Subscription Editor at Tom's Hardware. He covers a broad range of deep dives into hardware, both new and old, including the CPUs, GPUs, and everything else that uses a semiconductor. He has worked as a professional tech journalist since 2015 and has written for Gamespot, IGN, and Dexerto.