This week on Tom's Hardware Premium: October 10, 2026 — Tencent grabs bargain chips, Qualcomm Huawei IP deal, Groq lawsuit, and more

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As the AI buildout intensifies, so too does the ecosystem around it.

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(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In case you've been missing out on the action over on Tom's Hardware Premium, we're back with another roundup to fill you in on everything you missed. Central to this week's theme is how Artificial Intelligence and its subsequent buildout are currently impacting all areas of the semiconductor industry.

Headlining this week is our report on how smart software utilization may play a part in the electricity consumption of AI data centers. We sat down and talked with experts in the domain to find out.

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Sayem Ahmed
Sayem Ahmed
Subscription Editor

Sayem Ahmed is the Subscription Editor at Tom's Hardware. He covers a broad range of deep dives into hardware, both new and old, including the CPUs, GPUs, and everything else that uses a semiconductor. He has worked as a professional tech journalist since 2015 and has written for Gamespot, IGN, and Dexerto.