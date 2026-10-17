This week on Tom's Hardware Premium: October 17, 2026 — packaging roadmaps, Chinese DGX Spark rival emerges, and digging into ASML's earnings

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This week, we've published a swath of news and features over on Tom's Hardware Premium. So, if you're not subscribed yet and wondering what you might be missing out on, we've got you covered. To read any of the articles listed here, be sure to arm yourself with a subscription to get access.

First up, we dug into Intel's EMIB and Foveros packaging roadmaps, as they continue to mature, and found new customers looking to cash in on building a more sophisticated offering. Intel's ultimate goal? To build system-in-packages the size of just 12 reticles using both EMIB and Foveros Direct 3D. We map out how the company plans to get there in our exhaustive report.

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Sayem Ahmed
Sayem Ahmed
Subscription Editor

Sayem Ahmed is the Subscription Editor at Tom's Hardware. He covers a broad range of deep dives into hardware, both new and old, including the CPUs, GPUs, and everything else that uses a semiconductor. He has worked as a professional tech journalist since 2015 and has written for Gamespot, IGN, and Dexerto.