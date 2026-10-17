This week on Tom's Hardware Premium: October 17, 2026 — packaging roadmaps, Chinese DGX Spark rival emerges, and digging into ASML's earnings

This week, we've published a swath of news and features over on Tom's Hardware Premium. So, if you're not subscribed yet and wondering what you might be missing out on, we've got you covered. To read any of the articles listed here, be sure to arm yourself with a subscription to get access.

First up, we dug into Intel's EMIB and Foveros packaging roadmaps, as they continue to mature, and found new customers looking to cash in on building a more sophisticated offering. Intel's ultimate goal? To build system-in-packages the size of just 12 reticles using both EMIB and Foveros Direct 3D. We map out how the company plans to get there in our exhaustive report.

Over the past month or so, we saw the debut of DLSS 5 and Multi Frame Generation on older graphics cards. Both features are officially locked down to Blackwell-based GPUs only, but amidst spiraling prices and the curious disappearance of the RTX 5090 from store shelves, modders have taken it upon themselves to port these newer features to older GPU architectures. We had the opportunity to sit down with two such modders to learn more about how both Multi-Frame Generation and DLSS 5's neural rendering capabilities made it over to older GPUs.

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Earlier, we alluded to the fact that new consumer PC hardware is becoming much more expensive to purchase when compared to just a few years ago. So, our resident deals guru, Stewart Bendle, took it upon himself to take a look at the market overall and discovered that, in all likelihood, you're not going to find the best deals on online storefronts. However, the best place to buy your new PC components is limited to whether or not you'll have a suitable brick-and-mortar Micro Center location near you. We pore over the bundles and deals that may make a trip more worthwhile than you might initially think.

While those articles clear things out for all of the features we've published on Tom's Hardware Premium this week, we've also got a slew of deep news analysis stories that subscribers can enjoy.

To start things off, ASML posted a record quarter this week, posting $13 billion in revenue, claiming that demand continues to outstrip its own supply when it comes to delivering its advanced lithography machines. The company is working on expanding supply, as demand continues to soar.

Googlebooks have officially landed. But where do they sit in the wider ecosystem of devices in 2026? And is it even a good idea to purchase one? With the premium offerings nearing MacBook Air territory, we muse on the awkward timing, spec choices, and pricing of Google's new class of device.

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(Image credit: Sipeed)

Speaking of new classes of device, the DGX Spark and Ryzen AI Halo platforms both take direct aim at local AI enthusiasts. But, since these devices have launched, prices have skyrocketed. Now, Sipeed is entering the arena with a competitor of its own. Named Maixstation, the device promises Spark-like performance, based on chinese silicon and 128GB of LPDDR5X at a much lower price than the current DGX Spark equivalent. We have all the details, including lofty performance claims, all of the specs, and much more.

SK hynix is reportedly set to place an in-house core, named a Hynix Transaction Processing Unit (H-TPU) in its SSD controllers to ease the load put on Arm cores. The benefits to using the new core, the company claims, is that they use less power, and free up the core Arm cores to work on other tasks, while the H-TPU works on repetitive operations.

Ukraine has targeted Russian Yandex data centers in the latest development in the conflict between the two nations in recent weeks. While bot traffic and online disinformation were distrupted, it also highlights just how fragile Russia's public services are, if data can simply evaporate due to less disaggregated infrastrucutre.

Of course, the world of AI continues to disrupt industries, and sometimes, itself. A few weeks ago we broke down TypeSafe's Jev, a decision model that spits out decisions based on the probability of its inputs. But, in the weeks following, companies have rushed to make its own decision models, and the provenance of the original idea of a decision model like Jev has been called into question.

Elsewhere, mathematicians are warning to not use AI when working and in research, as OpenAI posted 722 manuscripts and proofs in the field, which the community now has to qualify. This is an unprecendented event within the mathematics community, and the burden of non-artifically-generated proof lies in the research community itself.

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