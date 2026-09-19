This week on Tom's Hardware Premium: September 19, 2026 — Steam Frame interview, killer AI models, and the DRAM crisis deepens

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The AI buildout leaves all of humanity at stake, but Jensen Huang disagrees.

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(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

It's been quite a week over on Tom's Hardware Premium: let's go through all of the articles that we've published throughout this week so far.

Kicking things off with a bang, Valve officially released the Steam Frame, its latest VR headset, which adds functionality that allows the headset to act as both a standalone and PC VR headset. Our VR expert Brandon Hill reviewed the headset itself and managed to interview the engineers at Valve about their efforts on the new hardware and the software powering the company's next generation of Virtual Reality.

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Sayem Ahmed
Sayem Ahmed
Subscription Editor

Sayem Ahmed is the Subscription Editor at Tom's Hardware. He covers a broad range of deep dives into hardware, both new and old, including the CPUs, GPUs, and everything else that uses a semiconductor. He has worked as a professional tech journalist since 2015 and has written for Gamespot, IGN, and Dexerto.