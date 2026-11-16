Following reports that ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is plotting a return to the company, President Donald Trump has voiced his own support for such a move, Bloomberg reports. However, according to new insight from CNBC, Nvidia's board of directors is not considering the move and is instead focused on its ongoing investigation into Huang's extramarital affairs and a national security investigation, likely into possible allegations of chip smuggling into China.

Trump reportedly made his comments in support of Huang's return to reporters at the White House on Monday, ahead of his trip to Asia. "I would not mind that," he said. "A lot of people are asking Jensen; they think Jensen should go back. That certainly isn’t a bad idea.” While Trump noted Huang's financial situation, he said the CEO did not put national security at risk and did not know Megaspeed executive Alice Huang was suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset.

Last week, the President said that Apple's former CEO Tim Cook was the only man to replace Huang in Nvidia's top job. Trump's comments also contrast sharply with those of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who this week has called for Nvidia to replace Huang with an outsider, while giving the company 100 days to explain its dealings with China.

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As mentioned, Jensen Huang's purported return does not seem to be an option the board is seriously considering. A person familiar with the matter told CNBC that the board of directors is focused on investigating Huang's conduct and a national security investigation and is not discussing his return.

A large petition has started circulating pertaining to Huang's reinstatement, with Elon Musk the most notable to sign. Musk had ventured so far as to say it would be an 'honor' to hire Huang, presumably to his Terafab project, following revelations of his exit.

While rumblings of possible illicit chip smuggling into China have dogged Nvidia for well over a year, Huang's tenure as founder and CEO ended somewhat abruptly last week after a series of revelations spiraled to bring about his resignation. In the wake of reports that US officials were said to be concerned about his close relationship with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, it later transpired that Huang had indeed had an affair with Ms. Huang, and that there were suspicions she was a Chinese intelligence asset.

Since that news broke, it has further been revealed that Huang also had an inappropriate relationship with one of his direct reports, Nvidia's VP of health care, Kimberly Powell, and that the company covered up the fling. Perhaps more concerningly for Jensen Huang, it has been alleged that Ms. Huang and Megaspeed may have been involved in chip smuggling into China to the tune of more than $7 billion, with hundreds of thousands of H100 and H200 chips said to have found their way into the country at her behest, a factor analysts believe may be the true reason behind Huang's exit.

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For now, Nvidia's former CFO Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO, with one of her first orders of business the company's earnings call on November 17. The company's shares have tumbled sharply in the last week, perhaps understandably. Shares were down more than 4% on Monday, and more than 10% over the last five days, with the stock on course to lose nearly one-third of its value in the last six months.

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