Two dead, five injured in Taiwan PCB factory explosion — Panasonic Industrial Devices Materials facility fire prompts emergency response

An explosion and fire at a PCB factory situated in Taiwan’s Silicon Valley have left two people dead and five injured, reports Reuters. The tragic incident took place at a Panasonic Industrial Devices Materials-owned facility on Wednesday. Panasonic is investigating the details and the cause of the accident. Initial reports suggested that five were injured in the post-explosion fires in the Hsinchu factory. However, an update today confirmed that two missing people had been found dead.

Local media have more details about this sizable accident. Focus Taiwan reveals that the fire broke out at 2 am local time on Wednesday. The five-story building where PCBs are produced had 20+ staff on the production lines at the time of the accident.

Five injured men were conscious and taken to hospital shortly after the incident occurred. However, as mentioned above, two were missing. 12 vehicles and 23 firefighters were dispatched to dig through factory debris using heavy machinery. Only then were the two missing employees found dead.

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Panasonic’s explosion and fire-damaged facility “conducts research and development and manufactures printed circuit boards and semiconductor packaging materials,” notes Focus Taiwan. It had passed a safety inspection as recently as August. The news follows a Deadly Intel Fab 28 explosion in Israel, which killed two people last month.

Initial reports pointed to the use of flammable chemical solvents, including methanol and methyl ethyl ketone (MEK), in the plant as a probable accident vector. However, the precise cause of Wednesday’s incident is still being investigated.

While our thoughts are with the dead and injured, and their families, some will be wondering about the potential implications for the AI industry-induced PCB shortage that recently hit the headlines. We aren’t sure about how important this particular factory is to the wider electronics components supply chain. Moreover, no reports discuss how long the facility may be out of action in the wake of this tragic accident.

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