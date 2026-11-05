Two dead, five injured in Taiwan PCB factory explosion — Panasonic Industrial Devices Materials facility fire prompts emergency response

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We don't know if or for how long the facility will be out of action.

A PCB today
(Image credit: Future)
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An explosion and fire at a PCB factory situated in Taiwan’s Silicon Valley have left two people dead and five injured, reports Reuters. The tragic incident took place at a Panasonic Industrial Devices Materials-owned facility on Wednesday. Panasonic is investigating the details and the cause of the accident. Initial reports suggested that five were injured in the post-explosion fires in the Hsinchu factory. However, an update today confirmed that two missing people had been found dead.

(Image credit: Google Maps)
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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
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Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hotaru251
    Do wonder if this was caused by the company trying to rush everything due to high demand and caused this problem to happen.
    Condolences to the families.
    Reply
  • thisisaname
    hotaru251 said:
    Do wonder if this was caused by the company trying to rush everything due to high demand and caused this problem to happen.
    Condolences to the families.
    I hope it was not cuased by corners being cut to increase output as the stuff materials used to make them it quite toxic. Methyl ethyl ketoneand is also an irritant by all major routes of exposure, I would hope all involved in the scearch were correctly protected.
    Also condolences to the families and I hope a swift and full recovery for all those affected.

    Edit:Corrected some errors.
    Reply