U.S. and UK navies successfully launch 3,700-pound submarine-sinking torpedo from robotic drone sub in historic first — Project Broadsword proves weapon interchangeability in just seven months

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Project conducted under military partnership between the U.S., the U.K., and Australia

The XV Excalibur with the Mk 48 heavyweight torpedo attached
The XV Excalibur with the Mk 48 heavyweight torpedo attached (Image credit: U.S. Navy)

The U.S. Navy and the British Royal Navy have jointly launched an exercise U.S. Mk 48 heavyweight torpedo from the Royal Navy’s uncrewed drone submarine, XV Excalibur, marking a historic milestone in autonomous warfare. According to an official press release, the proof-of-concept launch took place on September 13 at the British Underwater Test & Evaluation Center (BUTEC) in Scotland.

“This successful test marks a historic first for allied undersea warfare,” said Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle. “Proving that we can seamlessly launch a U.S. heavyweight torpedo from a Royal Navy autonomous underwater vehicle validates our shared vision for true interchangeability. By integrating weapons, payloads, and mission architectures across allied platforms, we are increasing the flexibility, scale, and combat power of our combined forces and ensuring they are ready to meet the strategic demands of tomorrow.”

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
News Contributor

Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.