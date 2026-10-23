UK proposes 14-year prison sentences for undersea cable saboteurs amid Russian trawler threats — government responds to growing threats with new criminal offenses and emergency powers to shut down services

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Britain prepares new powers for future conflict

Undersea cables
(Image credit: Getty)
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The UK government has outlined a set of plans for new powers and penalties to help it protect UK undersea cables during national security emergencies, the BBC reports. It follows reports that Russia is using commercial fishing trawlers to map undersea cables, with 500 incidents of Russian boats loitering above cables in the last four and a half years.

In a policy paper shared this week, the British government noted that the UK is "highly dependent" on undersea infrastructure owned by private sector companies. While the report notes that connectivity is "resilient," with "faults rarely causing noticeable disruption to data or energy availability," it's still "vulnerable to damage from accidents and potential sabotage."

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2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • cknobman
    Ah yes this will get Russia to stop right away. :D
    Reply
  • bit_user
    cknobman said:
    Ah yes this will get Russia to stop right away. :D
    AFAIK, the ships accused in prior cable incidents are private vessels captained by private sailors. So, they're making a decision based on incentives (or disincentives). If all the weight is on one side of the decision, then their calculus is easy. Having something on the other side of the ledger should at least give them pause.
    Reply