Unlock Tom's Hardware Premium's SuperComputer 2026 coverage for free — sign up for an account to read detailed reports from the show

The annual Supercomputer 2026 conference is in full swing, and we're going to be covering the biggest announcements from this week over on our subscription service, Tom's Hardware Premium. Expect breakdowns on movements from the industry's biggest movers and shakers, with deep, in-depth articles on the most interesting topics from the show, penned by our expert authors.

If you don't have a subscription yet, we're offering all reports from the conference for free. From November 16 - 20, you'll be able to read all of our reports from the show simply by signing up for a Tom's Hardware account, no payment necessary.

Our experts will be covering the latest developments via detailed Premium News pieces that dig deep into the biggest topics coming out of the show. We've already earmarked sessions around Storage, AI's impact on HPC, the latest developments in AI, the adoption of CXL memory, and much more that you don't want to miss out on.

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On Tom's Hardware Premium, you get a detailed analysis of the topics we cover, offering insights that you won't get from reading shorter nuggets.

Tom's Hardware Premium Subcription: $29 at tomshardware.com Don’t miss out on this Tom’s Hardware Premium. Get a full year of access for just $29, or from $7 per-month. Get daily news analysis, deep dives into specialist topics in the semiconductor industry, as well as access to Bench, the largest benchmarking database around.

All you need to do to read our Supercomputer 2026 content for free is sign up for a Tom's Hardware account. If you've got a forum account, you can link your accounts at the click of a button.

Tom's Hardware Premium subscribers will already be able to enjoy our SC26 coverage, in addition to our regular schedule, packed with News, Features, Hardware Roadmaps, and access to Bench. If you're not signed up yet, you can get access to Tom's Hardware Premium for $29 per year or $7 per month with a monthly subscription.

If you're not subscribed yet, here's what's on offer with Tom's Hardware Premium. First up, you can explore Bench, revamping our best-in-class benchmark browser, which collates granular results from all of our testing data into a browsable interface, with additional price-to-performance charts for your perusal.

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In addition to Bench, you'll be able to read Premium News analysis articles covering technical topics from across the industry, including the latest in topics like the latest AI models, Chipmaking, EDA tools, and the biggest moments across the industry. That's not all, though, as we regularly publish Premium Features, which you won't be able to read anywhere else. Recent highlights include our extensive testing of the Mac Studio versus a DGX Spark in Local AI workloads, and full interview pieces, like last week's article, featuring Cognichip CPO Stelios Diamantidis.

Bolstering this are Premium Roadmaps, which cover a vast swathe of topics, all the way from the newest enterprise GPUs to roadmaps for Co-Packaged Optics technologies, and TSMC's own fab expansion plans, to give you a wider look at the chipmaking and technology landscape.

Rounding all of that coverage off is our weekly Uptime newsletter, which comes with an exclusive letter from the editor that you won't find elsewhere on the site, rounding up the biggest articles that we've published over the course of that week. If you want a deeper look at exactly what Tom's Hardware Premium publishes, you can get a taste of what you're missing out on with our free weekly roundups.

While you might be able to get our SC26 content for free, it's just a small taste of the breadth of content we offer on Tom's Hardware Premium, elevating your experience by fully utilizing our thirty-year track record of delivering the highest-quality articles.

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