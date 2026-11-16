Unlock Tom's Hardware Premium's SuperComputer 2026 coverage for free — sign up for an account to read detailed reports from the show

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The annual Supercomputer 2026 conference is in full swing, and we're going to be covering the biggest announcements from this week over on our subscription service, Tom's Hardware Premium. Expect breakdowns on movements from the industry's biggest movers and shakers, with deep, in-depth articles on the most interesting topics from the show, penned by our expert authors.

If you don't have a subscription yet, we're offering all reports from the conference for free. From November 16 - 20, you'll be able to read all of our reports from the show simply by signing up for a Tom's Hardware account, no payment necessary.

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Sayem Ahmed
Sayem Ahmed
Subscription Editor

Sayem Ahmed is the Subscription Editor at Tom's Hardware. He covers a broad range of deep dives into hardware, both new and old, including the CPUs, GPUs, and everything else that uses a semiconductor. He has worked as a professional tech journalist since 2015 and has written for Gamespot, IGN, and Dexerto.