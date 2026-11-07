The US federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is finally moving to retire floppy disks from its air traffic control infrastructure, with plans to replace four decades-old information systems across 435 facilities by the end of 2028. The agency announced the rollout on November 5, introducing a centralized platform that will give controllers faster access to weather reports, flight alerts and other operational information. “We’re moving away from outdated, manual processes and replacing technology that once relied on floppy disks with a modern system that allows controllers to instantly share critical flight alerts, restricted airspace schedules and pilot reports,” FAA administrator Bryan Bedford said, adding the agency wants to make critical information available more quickly across its networks.

Notably, the new Enterprise Information Display System (E-IDS) is designed to replace four legacy systems dating back to the 1980s. Rather than relying on separate information displays and manual processes, controllers will get a centralized view of operational updates, equipment problems, weather disruptions, and aviation advisories. The first five locations receiving E-IDS include Atlantic City International Airport, Nashville International Airport, Greater Rochester International Airport, and FAA data processing hubs in Atlanta and Salt Lake City, although the system could be extended to 453 sites by the end of 2028.

Floppy disks from the 1980s: OUT 🤯 21st century tech: IN 🛫 The new Enterprise Information Display System, or E-IDS, is a streamlined way for air traffic controllers to get REAL-TIME weather, equipment, and traffic info, all in ONE place and on ONE display! 5 sites now. More than 400 @FAANews facilities by 2028. Safer skies for you.November 5, 2026

The upgrade comes amid mounting pressure on the FAA to modernize infrastructure that has become increasingly difficult to maintain. Last year, Congress approved $12.5 billion for air traffic control improvements, while Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is seeking another $30 billion for additional upgrades. The agency problems extend well beyond removable storage. The FAA still relies on decades-old Company computers and replacement parts sourced from eBay. Its facilities also operate with separate systems that make information sharing more difficult, with Bedford previously saying “every facility is a silo.”

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Communication failures have also exposed weaknesses in the infrastructure. Last month, the FAA sent a memo to airports warning about several recent outages caused by fiber optic cable cuts, which can trigger flight delays, diversions and, in worst cases, cancellations. One incident occurred in mid-October when a construction-related cable cut outside George Bush Intercontinental Airport disrupted data services between FAA facilities, forcing a ground stop. September also saw thousands of flights delayed or canceled across the Northeast after a circuit failure at a Philadelphia air traffic facility and in New Jersey.

That said, mission-critical infrastructure struggling to abandon obsolete systems is not entirely new. In June 2025, we covered the FAA's earlier modernization plans, which also targeted paper flight trips and computers reportedly running Windows 95 . The agency has been gradually introducing electronic flight trips since the Biden era, with the transition expected to reach 49 major airports by at least 2028. So far, only 27 have made the switch. San Francisco has faced a similar challenge with its Muni Metro light rail network, with the city awarding Hitachi Rail a $212 million contract to replace its floppy-disk-based control system in 2024.

The German Navy has also been looking to replace 8-inch floppy drives used aboard its Brandenburg-class frigates. These disks are part of a data acquisition system connected to basic ship functions, including propulsion and power generation. Japan , meanwhile, finally moved the remaining government regulations requiring floppy disk submissions in June 2024, eliminating 1,034 such rules.

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