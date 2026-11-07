US FAA to eliminate floppy disks from air traffic control by 2028 — new system will centralize flight alerts, restricted airspace schedules, and pilot reports

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FAA targets 2028 to retire floppy disks across 435 air traffic control facilities

Flight Control Tower
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The US federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is finally moving to retire floppy disks from its air traffic control infrastructure, with plans to replace four decades-old information systems across 435 facilities by the end of 2028. The agency announced the rollout on November 5, introducing a centralized platform that will give controllers faster access to weather reports, flight alerts and other operational information. “We’re moving away from outdated, manual processes and replacing technology that once relied on floppy disks with a modern system that allows controllers to instantly share critical flight alerts, restricted airspace schedules and pilot reports,” FAA administrator Bryan Bedford said, adding the agency wants to make critical information available more quickly across its networks.

Notably, the new Enterprise Information Display System (E-IDS) is designed to replace four legacy systems dating back to the 1980s. Rather than relying on separate information displays and manual processes, controllers will get a centralized view of operational updates, equipment problems, weather disruptions, and aviation advisories. The first five locations receiving E-IDS include Atlantic City International Airport, Nashville International Airport, Greater Rochester International Airport, and FAA data processing hubs in Atlanta and Salt Lake City, although the system could be extended to 453 sites by the end of 2028.

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Newton Gitonga
Newton Gitonga
Freelance Writer

Newton Gitonga is a tech journalist covering gadgets, PC hardware, AI, data centers, and the wider tech industry. His interest in technology started early, taking apart things around the house to see how they worked, often to his dad’s frustration. His curiosity sometimes got the better of him, including a few failed attempts to fix laptops, one of them a gifted Dell XPS. He has previously written for Notebookcheck, ZyCrypto, CoinCentral, and Crypto News Flash.