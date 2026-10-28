US Marines join NATO mission in the Baltic Sea to protect undersea cables from sabotage as Russia continues to lurk — 'around four dozen' recon and intel specialists deployed to deter seabed threats

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The U.S. military is supporting a NATO mission to protect European undersea infrastructure

CGI models of undersea internet cables on the ocean floor.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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A team of around four dozen U.S. Marines is joining a NATO-led operation in the Baltic Sea to help protect undersea internet cables and gas pipelines in the area. In a press release, the U.S. Marine Corps shared its plans to deploy a "specialized team" to support NATO's Enhanced Vigilance Activity Baltic Sentry operation. The move comes amid a backdrop of growing undersea cable interest, movements of Russia's shadow fleet, and fears of sabotage.

The U.S. Marines are being sent from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina to provide "advanced expeditionary surveillance and tactical reconnaissance capabilities" to the region in support of Finnish and other NATO allies. Marines from 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, and the II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group are joining the mission.

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