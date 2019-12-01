13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 Model Hits Lowest-Ever Price of $999

(Image credit: Microsoft)

If you've been waiting on picking up a 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, this pre-Cyber Monday deal is up for you.



The configuration feature an Intel Core i5 Ice Lake processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, which should cover most people's needs. It costs $999, the lowest we've ever seen it. It typically runs for $1,299.00.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: was $1,299, now $999

This sweet deal on the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 lets you get 256GB storage for the same price of the base model, which usually only has half of that.View Deal

That's as cheap as the base model usually is. On Amazon, the base model is selling for a bit less (the price is fluctuating as of this writing), but we recommend getting the 256GB of storage when you can.



