Trending

Hit 144Hz With This Dell Gaming Monitor That's $60 After Rebate

By

Your low-priced ticket into high-refresh gaming, with FreeSync and G-Sync Compatibility too.

Dell S2419HGF

Dell S2419HGF (Image credit: Amazon)

Update: This deal has expired. For current savings, see our best tech deals page.

deals, see our The Dell S2419HGF gaming monitor debuted in 2018 for $320, but now you can get it for an amazing $60 after rebate at B&H. The $150 rebate comes in the form of a digital Visa prepaid card. So you will have to shell out a significant amount of cash to get this deal. But as a 24-inch gaming monitor that can overclock 144Hz for just $60, it's still one of the best tech deals. The monitor's currently available elsewhere as much as $248. 

The Dell S2419HGF rocks a TN display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. The monitor is rated with a native refresh rate of 120Hz that is overclockable to 144Hz. It also supports both AMD FreeSync and is G-Sync Compatible.  

Dell S2419HGF: was $320, now $60 after rebate @ B&H
This 24-inch monitor has a 120Hz refresh rate that you can overclock to 144Hz. It's also certified for AMD FreeSync and G-Sync Compatibility and has a 1920 x 1080 resolution. View Deal

In addition to those features for fighting screen tearing, the S2419HGF also boasts a 1ms (GTG) response time. It can hit 350 nits brightness and has an average contrast ratio at 1,000:1. 

The Dell S2419HGF is pretty flexible, supporting height, swivel, tilt and pivot adjustments. Input connectors are two HDMI 1.4 ports, one DisplayPort 1.2 output, one USB 3.0 upstream port, two USB 3.0 downstream ports, one headphone-out jack and one audio line-out jack. And Dell backs the S2419HGF with a limited 3-year warranty.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • nyichiban 16 January 2020 15:56
    site shows 320 and 150 rebate so 170 after rebate. How is it you are seeing it for 60 after rebate?
    Reply
  • King_V 16 January 2020 16:50
    I didn't even see the $150 rebate when I went to B&H's site. But yeah, I was a little puzzled as to the math on this one, because even the blurb here about it only mentions the $150 rebate, which, as @nyichiban already stated, brings it down to $170, not to $60.
    Reply
  • DrummerManSpike 16 January 2020 17:00
    Through B&H it would be $60 after the rebate (base price of $209) but that's assuming the rebate is offered by B&H, whose site doesn't mention it at all, and also assuming the rebate is hassle free and actually honored. Personally I wouldn't put too much faith in it, there's plenty of TN monitors out there with lower base prices to go for instead
    Reply
  • King_V 16 January 2020 17:06
    That's weird - when I clicked View Deal 15 minutes ago, it was showing $319.95. Now when I click, it's showing $209.95.

    EDIT: some reddit threads note that some are able to get it at the lower price, others report that the price jumps back up when in the cart.
    🤷‍♂️

    I didn't really need it - but would've likely gone for it. But with the confusion/inconsistency going on, not worth bothering.
    Reply
  • TwoDigital 16 January 2020 20:28
    I show it at $249.00 in my cart (after a "Payboo Card Savings" of $18.36 which I assume is a B&H credit.) There's no mention of a rebate, but if there is a manufacturer rebate of $150, which doesn't always mean it's honored for every place you could buy it, this monitor is $99 plus $18.36 if there isn't something else at B&H that I'd want to buy.
    Reply