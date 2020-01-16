Hit 144Hz With This Dell Gaming Monitor That's $60 After Rebate

Dell S2419HGF (Image credit: Amazon)

Update: This deal has expired. For current savings, see our best tech deals page.

deals, see our The Dell S2419HGF gaming monitor debuted in 2018 for $320, but now you can get it for an amazing $60 after rebate at B&H. The $150 rebate comes in the form of a digital Visa prepaid card. So you will have to shell out a significant amount of cash to get this deal. But as a 24-inch gaming monitor that can overclock 144Hz for just $60, it's still one of the best tech deals. The monitor's currently available elsewhere as much as $248.

The Dell S2419HGF rocks a TN display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. The monitor is rated with a native refresh rate of 120Hz that is overclockable to 144Hz. It also supports both AMD FreeSync and is G-Sync Compatible.

In addition to those features for fighting screen tearing, the S2419HGF also boasts a 1ms (GTG) response time. It can hit 350 nits brightness and has an average contrast ratio at 1,000:1.

The Dell S2419HGF is pretty flexible, supporting height, swivel, tilt and pivot adjustments. Input connectors are two HDMI 1.4 ports, one DisplayPort 1.2 output, one USB 3.0 upstream port, two USB 3.0 downstream ports, one headphone-out jack and one audio line-out jack. And Dell backs the S2419HGF with a limited 3-year warranty.