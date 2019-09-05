Dell S2419HGF 144 Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor Is on Sale for $150

(Image credit: Dell)

If you're looking for a budget monitor for gaming, the Dell S2419HGF might just fit your needs. The Dell S2419HGF originally carried a $320 price tag, but it can now be yours for just $149.99.

Released in August 2018, the Dell S2419HGF is a 24-inch gaming monitor that flaunts a FHD resolution (1920 x 1080) TN panel with an impressive 144 Hz refresh rate when overclocked and has a 1ms (gray to gray) response time. Those specifications combined with AMD's FreeSync technology, which works from 40-120 Hz, allow the S2419HGF to provide you with a fast and tear-free gaming experience and. The screen also features an anti-glare 3H hardness coating and has a max brightness level of 350 nits.

Overall, the Dell S2419HGF is a pretty versatile monitor. It supports height, swivel, tilt and pivot adjustments so you can accommodate the monitor to your linking. The monitor has a 100 x 100mm VESA mount and only weighs 16.6 pounds (7.6kg) in case you want to put it on a monitor arm. The Dell S2419HGF also puts a plethora of outputs at your disposal. There are two HDMI 1.4 ports, one DisplayPort 1.2 output, one USB 3.0 upstream port, two USB 3.0 downstream ports, one headphone-out jack and one audio line-out jack.

Dell backs the S2419HGF with a limited three-year warranty.

Should You Buy This Monitor?

Remember, if this is your first foray into high-refresh rate gaming, you'll need to make sure you have a beefy enough graphics card. For more help on making sure you buy the best monitor for your needs, take a look at our PC Monitor Buying Guide.

We've also curated our favorite displays for PC gaming on Best Gaming Monitors page. And if you're looking for something more premium, see our Best 4K Gaming Monitors page.