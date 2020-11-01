1TB Crucial P1 SSD Drops to New Low Price $94

Black Friday is approaching fast, and vendors are already dropping deals on our favorite hardware. To help make things easier, we've created a page dedicated to the best deals on tech we can find. We even have special pages for highlighting individual hardware sales like the best deals on SSDs .

Today we're showcasing a deal on the Crucial P1 1TB SSD. We've recommended Crucial before the MX500 even made its way onto our Best SSDs for 2020 list.

Crucial P1 1TB: was $119, now $94 @Newegg

This SSD usually goes for $119 but is currently discounted to a new low price of $94. The 500 GB edition is also available at a 28% discount.View Deal

This SSD has a maximum read/write speed of 2000/1700 MBps. It has an M.2 2280 form factor and uses a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface.

The Crucial P1 series comes in sizes up to 2TB, but only the 1TB and 500GB editions are available on sale. The 500GB edition is available for $53, down from a usual price of $74.