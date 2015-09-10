New 2016 Nissan LEAF Gains Larger Battery, New Infotainment System

Nissan pulled the wraps off the 2016 LEAF, which soldiers on for its fifth consecutive model year without any exterior changes. However, looks are only skin deep, and Nissan is breathing new life into the aging LEAF with an available larger battery pack and new NissanConnect infotainment system.
The key update here is the battery pack, which boosts capacity 27 percent to 30 kWH from 24 kWH. It comes standard on the SV and SL trims to increase range up to 107 miles on a single charge. LEAF S models will continue on with the 24 kWH battery and 84 miles of range.
The NissanConnect in-car infotainment system is also new to the 2016 LEAF, and it's now standard on all models. The base LEAF S gets a 5-inch color display that includes Bluetooth hands-free and audio streaming, hands-free text messaging, and NissanConnect with Mobile Apps that supports Facebook, Pandora and iHeartRadio. Stepping up to the SV and SL trims increases the display to 7 inches and adds multi-touch, voice recognition, navigation, HD Radio, SiriusXM, SiriusXM travel-link, and more app support that includes Online Search with Google, Twitter and Trip Advisor.
We tested the 2015 Nissan Leaf infotainment system back in March and found it rudimentary, but functional. Judging by our experience with the newer NissanConnect system in other Nissans we've driven, the 2016 LEAF is getting a substantial upgrade in terms of functionality and usability.
Base pricing remains the same on the LEAF S, while the SV and SL pricing increases by $2,100 and $1,670, to $34,200 and $36,790 (respectively) before federal and state incentives.
Overall, the updated 2016 Nissan LEAF brings notable upgrades that may push more buyers to EV ownership. As someone who bought a 2015 Nissan Leaf SL with premium package in October 2014, I'm a little envious. But that just makes me wonder if I could easily swap the battery to the 30 kWH unit to get that extra bit of range that would ease my wife's range anxiety for her trips to Seattle, Washington from our house in Graham.
30 kWH!, really?
Interesting the 30KWh pack weighs 46 pounds more than the 24KWh one and the EPA MPG is 112 combined instead of 114 combined for the 24KWh version of the car.
I wonder what the cost for a replacement pack will be if you turn in the old battery. officially about $5500 for the 24KWh version, ?? for the 30KWh version?
BTW the 2016 Volt has 53 miles EPA EV range and then switches to gas.
2016 Prius gets about 10% better fuel economy than the 3rd gen (2010-2015) Prius but then they also have an Eco model that gets even better MPG somehow but they haven't revealed that yet. Couldn't just be a switch from NiMH to Lithium battery packs, maybe an HCCI lean burn engine? Aerodynamics somehow?
Is the 107 mile range for the 2016 Leaf with the 30KWh pack with a FULL charge, or 80% or whatever charge?
In the future, better IGBT transistors (using graphite?) and maybe a 2-speed transmission will increase the efficiency a bit still.
Just to he fair here. I'm banking that Nissan is the only major auto maker that has a EV that's actually making money selling them. I'm almost certain the teslas loosing a fistfull for every car sold.
On the hybrid side I know Chevy lost money selling volts and the ELR is probably break even territory.