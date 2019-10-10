Report: 2020 MacBooks Will All Get Scissor Keyboards

Apple's butterfly switches may not be long for this world. According to MacRumors, famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo issued a report that Macs coming in 2020 will use a scissor mechanism in lieu of the butterfly switches on the current Mac laptops.



The scissor switches were already rumored for a 16-inch MacBook Pro that may ship as soon as this month.

The low-profile butterfly keyboards were divisive, and some units faced problems with dust and debris. Apple made changes to the mechanism in an attempt to protect the switches, and offers a Keyboard Service Program that covers any MacBook with a butterfly keyboard for four years, even if the laptop is out of warranty.

Kuo's prediction is that the new MacBooks will show up in the second quarter of 2020.