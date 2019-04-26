Here’s a crazy deal on Acer’s Superwide Predator X34P Gaming Monitor - Price slashed by £300

Acer's Predator X34P Gaming Monitor is at the Pinnacle of Superwide Gaming

Acer Predator X34P Superwide Gaming Monitor reduced to £700 (30% off)

Well that’s one hell of a nice saving. Acer’s superwide X34P gaming monitor is available for a steal of a deal at just £700. That’s an incredible 30% off its retail price. The Predator X34P packs in all of the bells and whistles, its 34-inch curved superwide 21:9 form factor and IPS panel sports a crisp 3440x1440 resolution (for a total of 109 PPI), a 4ms G2G response time, G-Sync support as standard and a 120 Hz refresh rate when “overclocked” (inverted commas definitely needed there).



As superwide gaming monitors go, it’s by far one of the most affordable out there, certainly with that long list of specifications surrounding it. You can check out our full review here on just what makes the Acer Predator X34P so special. That said there are of course other competitors out there, AOC produces a similar model albeit for a bit more cash however that one takes advantage of a VA panel instead of the IPS one Acer is using here and it is slightly larger reducing overall pixel density and clarity. Outside of these two brands though, you’ll struggle to find a panel quite like this for anything less than £900, and there’s very few deals outside of Black Friday with this much of saving.

Specifications

Panel Size & Resolution 34-inch 3440x1440 Pixel Density 109 PPI Panel Type 10-bit - IPS Maximum Refresh 120 Hz Response Rate 4ms G2G Contrast Ratio 1000:1 Display Inputs HDMi 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2 Connectivity USB 3.0 - 1x Up, 4x Down, 3.5mm Headphone Jack VESA Support 100x100mm Weight 9.7kg Warranty 3 Years

The Predator X34P features a stunning industrialized design style

Personal Experience?

For those looking to upgrade into the world of the super-wide, I can assure you from personal experience (going from a 27-inch 1440p panel to a 34-inch) superwide gaming is something to behold, especially for those folk who relish the RTS and RPG AAA worlds (here’s looking at you Witcher 3) of that favorite hobby of ours. There are of course a few issues with some older titles not supporting the 21:9 aspect ratio, and the odd FPS game here and there excluding it on competitive fairness grounds, however they’re few and far between. Still it might be worth checking it out before you commit to dunking on that buy button, if you absolutely must play that game of choice.

As for the day-to-day stuff, enjoying media content and films with no black bars is just something else entirely, and on the productivity front there’s just nothing like, having two massive spreadsheets or documents open at the same time and not having to flick between the two, or resize them constantly. We’re also big fans of IPS panels, as their color accuracy typically trumps that of TN and VA panels alike (albeit VA does definitely provider a more saturated feel to the color spectrum and darker blacks if you’re into that kinda thing).

Hardware Requirements

You’re also going to need to make sure your graphics card is up to the task when it comes to driving this gaming monitor’s pixels. 3440x1440 equates to a total of around 5 million pixels, 1.4 million more than 2560x1440, and 3 million less than 4K, that’s still a lot of pixels to drive, especially at 120 Hz or more. We’d recommend you pair the Acer Predator X34P with at least a Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti, or anything from the RTX 2070 series and above to get

the most out of it.

You’ll also benefit from having a fairly high end processor too, I’d recommend something with either higher single core IPC and 4 cores/8 threads as a minimum (Intel’s Core i7-6700K as a minimum), or 6 cores and above just to ensure it’s not a weak point when driving those frames. Although it’s bridging the world of 4K, it’s not quite at the level where the GPU is doing the majority of the rendering work just yet.

Image Credits: Tom's Hardware/Acer