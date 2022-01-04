This 32-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor is Down to its Lowest Ever Price

Normally, 32-inch gaming monitors with a 1440p resolution and a high refresh rate cost well in excess of $300. But, to kick off 2022 in style, Newegg has a different idea.

Right now, you can pick up a the Westinghouse WM32DX9019 gaming monitor for just $229.99. That's $70 off the list price.

This gaming monitor packs plenty of premium specs into a budget price point — it's got a 32-inch panel with a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Alongside the gaming essentials, this screen also advertises a wide color gamut, adaptive sync and RGB backlighting for adding extra ambiance to your room.

The WM32DX9019 is a 32-inch VA screen with a QHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, a wide color gamut, 3,000:1 contrast ratio and AMD FreeSync, giving it specs to compete with some of the best gaming monitors.

Plus, Westinghouse has added some great quality of life features that seem small at first, but help with space management and long-term use, like an integrated headphone hanger, VESA compatible mounting and eye care technology to reduce blue light in the evenings.

And all of this is packed into a slim, stylish frame that takes pride of place in any home setup. If you’ve been looking to give the window to your games an upgrade but you've been on a budget, this is a great way to go.