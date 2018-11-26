32-inch LG QHD 144Hz Monitor for $200 Off

B&H Photo is selling a 32-inch, 2560x1440 monitor from LG with a 144HZ refresh rate for $299. That's $200 off the $499 list price.

The LG 32GK650F-B has a VA panel for better colors, and the company claims an impressive 3,000:1 contrast ratio. It also uses FreeSync for smooth gaming on an AMD graphics card. It has a response time of 5ms.

It has two HDMI inputs and a single DisplayPort input.

B&H Photo also has some other LG monitors at a discount: a 34-inch, 21:9 FreeSync monitor for $214.95 and a $419.95 27-inch, 4K FreeSync display. But one of our current B&H LG deal favorites is the LG 27GK750F. It's currently on sale for $249, which is $200 off the original price.

For help determining which is the best monitor for you, check out our monitor buying guide.



