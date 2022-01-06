Get up to $400 off Asus ROG Strix Scar With RTX 3080, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and More — Real Deals

It's only day 2 of our new daily Real Deals coverage and we're already seeing some must-have savings including the esports tier Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 with RTX 3080 GPU for less than $2,000 (its lowest ever price).
Today's special offers also include getting $70 off the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, a 30% saving on a modular PSU, cheap Crucial Ballistix DDR4 RAM and more!
TL;DR — Today’s best deals
- Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop: was $2,399, now $1,999 at Newegg
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: was $423, now $368 at Newegg with code LGBSNZ442
- Crucial Ballistix 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM (16GB) memory kit: was $75, now $46 at Newegg
- Xbox Stereo Headset 20th Anniversary Edition: was $69, now $59 at Walmart
- Super Flower Leadex III 750W Modular Power Supply: was $129, now $89 at Newegg
Today’s best deals in detail
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop: was $2,399, now $1,999 at Newegg
This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 300 Hz IPS display.
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: was $423, now $368 at Newegg with code LGBSNZ442
This 3.8GHz 8-core, 16-thread CPU offers impressive performance for any high-FPS gaming rig, along with PCIe gen 4 support, a boost clock up to 4.7GHz and support for overclocking.
Crucial Ballistix 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM (16GB) memory kit: was $75, now $46 at Newegg
Grab two 8GB DDR4 RAM sticks that run at a speedy 3200 MHz for under $50 — seriously good value for money. Designed for overclocking with XMP 2.0 support and compatible with both AMD and Intel.
Xbox Stereo Headset 20th Anniversary Edition: was $69, now $59 at Walmart
Compatible with Xbox consoles and PC, this top notch pair of cans supports Microsoft's Windows Sonic spatial sound standard with impressively tuned drivers — all contained in a semi-transparent design that celebrates the Xbox's 20th anniversary.
Super Flower Leadex III 750W Modular Power Supply: was $129, now $89 at Newegg
This 750W 80+ Gold modular power supply is now even better with this $40 discount. Not only that, but this PSU comes with a comprehensive 10-year warranty.