43-Inch Curved Samsung Monitor $50 off at Newegg

As the holiday season approaches, more deals are popping up on our favorite hardware. From deals on Monitors and SSDs to everything in between, we're working hard to sift through them all to help you find the best offers.

This deal is for the Samsung C43J890 43-Inch curved super ultra-wide gaming monitor. It usually goes for $799 but is listed at Newegg today with a $50 discount.

Samsung C43J890 43-Inch Curved: was $799, now $749 @Newegg

The C43J890 spans 43 inches across and features a curved panel design. It's available for $749 at Newegg.View Deal

The screen has a 3840 x 1200 resolution and a 5ms response time. The refresh rate can get as high as 120Hz under ideal conditions. The panel has a curvature graded at 1800R.

This model comes with features like Eye Saver Mode and Flicker-Free technology. There are multiple input options ranging from HDMI to DisplayPort. It has a KVM source switch to swap input between machines easier, as well.