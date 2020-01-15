Philips 27-Inch 4K Monitor Goes on Sale for All-Time Low $214

(Image credit: Amazon)

Philips' 276E8VJSB 27-inch 4K monitor is down to just $214.16 on Amazon. We've seen this sell for as much as $360 last year, which makes this one of the best tech deals around. It features an unusual but classy design utilizing slim borders along three sides and a sleek bent foot.

At this price, we can't expect a stand that has luxuries like height adjustments and tilting and don't get one either. But surprisingly at this price, it is IPS with and a 10-bit panel (8-bit + FRC) that can produce up to 1.07 billion colors.

This is a great general-purpose 4K display for those seeking a simple but elegant monitor. With 109% sRGB coverage and 163 ppi pixel density., the 4-year warranty is the icing on the cake.View Deal

What makes this deal even sweeter is the Advance Replacement Warranty. This is a 4-year warranty by Philips, and if something goes wrong with the display, they'll send you a new unit before picking up the old one, ensuring that you won't spend a moment without a working monitor and don't have to worry about keeping the box.

Don't expect this to be the best 4K gaming monitor. Its refresh rate is 60Hz, with a 5ms (GTG) response time and no G-Sync or FreeSync. But you get a solid 109% sRGB coverage, a typical 1,00:1 contrast ratio and up to 350 nits brightness. All things considered, this should be a great display for those seeking a 4K general-purpose monitor.