Black Friday Cuts one of our top Budget 4K Monitors to $250

We’re seeing some of the best Black Friday tech deals right now, which makes it a great time to finally make the jump to 4K . Thankfully, one of our favorite budget 4K monitors, the BenQ EL2870U, is on sale for $250 , its lowest price ever.

BenQ EL2870U - was $350, now $250 @ Amazon This 28-inch, 4K monitor is a steal and is even fit for casual gaming. When we reviewed it, we were impressed with its speedy 1ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate and FreeSync. On Amazon Prime Day in July, we spotted this monitor at $347, but now it’s even cheaper at $250. View Deal

Scoring a gaming-worthy 4K display for under $500 sounds too good to be true. But in our BenQ EL2870U review, we were impressed by its ability to game. While it’s not the best 4K gaming monitor and isn’t better than gaming on a QHD monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate and combined with FreeSync a low 1ms response time, we enjoyed lag-free gaming. If you’re a casual gamer, this is a great way to get a 4K monitor that also supports HDR at a bargain.