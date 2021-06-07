AMD's New Quad-Core Ryzen 3 5300G Overclocks to 5.6GHz, With Exotic Cooling

An overclocked named Yosarianilives has published a cool 5.6GHz overclock result for the all-new Ryzen 3 5300G, AMD's first quad-core Zen 3 chip to date. Paired with the 5300G were an Asus ROG Strix B550-I Gaming motherboard and 16GB of DDR4 RAM running at 4600MHz, with very low timings of 16-16-16-38.

The Ryzen 3 5300G is part of AMD's first rollout of Zen 3 based APUs, which are already trickling into pre-built desktops and all-in-ones. The higher-end models are expected to hit retail in early August. Similar to the Ryzen 3 3100 and 3300X, the 5300G is a quad-core part with SMT (8 threads) and the addition of Vega integrated graphics.

Thanks to the lower core count, the 5300G also has the highest base clock of any Ryzen CPU in existence right now, at a flat 4.0GHz, but is countered by a somewhat lackluster boost clock of 4.2GHz.

We don't know what type of cooling the overclocker used to push his 5300G to 5.6GHz. But it is definitely in the realm of exotic cooling, as hitting those higher frequencies is impossible with ambient cooling. We'd guess the overclocker was using liquid nitrogen.

The overclocker didn't post any gaming or synthetic benchmarks, but we'd imagine the 5300G with a 5.6GHz and an ultra-high memory frequency of 4600MHz really shines in single-threaded workloads. That said, assuming you'd need extreme cooling to hit frequencies close to this, it's not like you're going to be gaming or other real-world workloads with clocks this far above stock.