Grab This RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop for the Lowest Price We've Seen This Year — Real Deals

Game on for less with this shocking RTX 3080 laptop deal.

Today, thanks to a massive $500 price cut, you can pick up the MSI GP66 Leopard with a powerful RTX 3080 GPU for just $1,799. The only other time we saw a price this low was for just a few hours on Black Friday!

Not only that, but you can get $40 off the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU, use a discount code to save big on the Asus TUF Gaming Z590 motherboard and much more.

TL;DR — Today’s best deals

Today’s best deals in detail

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,299, now $1,799 at Newegg

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,299, now $1,799 at Newegg
This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU with Max-Q tech, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. 

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $309, now $269 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $309, now $269 at Amazon
Earning 4.5 stars in our AMD Ryzen 5 5600X review, this chip is highly sought after thanks to its strong single- and multi-threaded performance, leading power efficiency and PCIe Gen4 support. It also features stellar thermals, a bundled cooler and overclocking capability, so there’s a lot to love here.

Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop: was $2,299, now $1,349 at Dell with code 50OFF699

Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop: was $2,299, now $1,349 at Dell with code 50OFF699
This Alienware m15 R4 configuration has an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU with an RTX 3070 laptop GPU and a 15.6 inch, 300Hz screen. This configuration comes with a 512GB SSD and 16GB of memory.

Samsung A800 4K Monitor: was $479, now $279 at Best Buy

Samsung A800 4K Monitor: was $479, now $279 at Best Buy
The Samsung A800 27-inch 4K LED monitor sports a 16:9 aspect ratio — an ideal balance between productivity and content consumption. Alongside this, HDR makes every scene glow off the screen and you get all of this in a svelte chassis for $200 off!

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WiFi: was $259, now $220 @ Newegg with code SSBN2523

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WiFi: was $259, now $220 @ Newegg with code SSBN2523
Packing an Intel LGA 1200 socket for 11th Gen CPU support, this beastly motherboard packs a ton of I/O on the back, alongside triple M.2 NVMe SSD slots, overclockable RAM slots and an included WiFi transmitter for user-friendly operation.

Looking for more deals?

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
(14-inch 512GB)
Our Review
1
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401II...
Amazon
£1,049.95
View Deal
Asus TUF Dash F15
Our Review
2
Asus TUF GeForce RTX 3060...
very.co.uk
View Deal
Razer Blade 15 (2020)
Our Review
3
RAZER Blade 15.6" Gaming...
Currys
View Deal
Acer Predator X38
Our Review
4
Acer Predator X38P 37.5...
Box
View Deal
LG 32UN880 UltraFine Ergo
Our Review
5
LG UltraFine Display Ergo...
Laptops Direct
View Deal
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9
(49-inch White)
Our Review
6
Samsung 49" DQHD, 240Hz...
Samsung UK
View Deal
Asus ROG Swift PG259QN
Our Review
7
Asus Rog Swift 360Hz PG259QN...
Ebuyer
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
Our Review
8
Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop...
Razer
View Deal
Asus ROG Swift PG259QN
Our Review
9
Asus ROG Swift PG259QN 24.5"...
Novatech Ltd
View Deal
BenQ EX3501R
Our Review
10
BenQ EX3501R 35" UWQHD VA...
Maplin UK
View Deal
Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
