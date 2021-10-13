Trending

240Hz for $210: This Acer Nitro Gaming Monitor Just Keeps Getting Cheaper

By

Get $90 off this Acer curved gaming monitor.

Acer Nitro ED270
(Image credit: Future)

Last month, I wrote about this great curved gaming monitor from Acer being reduced to $220. Turns out the company is willing to go even lower!

Right now at Newegg, the Acer Nitro ED270 is down to its lowest ever price of $209 after a steep $90 price cut. For that price, you'll get a 1080p resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1500R curve.

Acer Nitro ED270 27-inch curved gaming monitor: was $299.99, now $209.99 at Newegg
A competitive gaming monitor with thin bezels and a curved screen. The Acer Nitro ED270 sports a FHD resolution, a buttery smooth 240Hz refresh rate and a 1500R curve for reduced eye strain and immersive gaming.View Deal

The Acer Nitro ED270 ensures a tear-free visual experience thanks to AMD FreeSync, which is further bolstered by a 1ms Visual Response Boost technology for an ultra-responsive picture. Plus, with two HDMI ports and one DP input, you can hook up multiple devices with convenient ease.

And all of this is packed into a sleek, stylish design with the choice of either an ergonomic stand or VESA-compatible mounting — made better with an extremely thin bezel and the super low price tag.

If you’re a PC gaming enthusiast looking to get a refresh rate on par with the best gaming monitors for cheap, this is one of the best deals available right now.

Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.