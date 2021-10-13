240Hz for $210: This Acer Nitro Gaming Monitor Just Keeps Getting Cheaper

Last month, I wrote about this great curved gaming monitor from Acer being reduced to $220. Turns out the company is willing to go even lower!

Right now at Newegg, the Acer Nitro ED270 is down to its lowest ever price of $209 after a steep $90 price cut. For that price, you'll get a 1080p resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1500R curve.

Acer Nitro ED270 27-inch curved gaming monitor: was $299.99, now $209.99 at Newegg

A competitive gaming monitor with thin bezels and a curved screen. The Acer Nitro ED270 sports a FHD resolution, a buttery smooth 240Hz refresh rate and a 1500R curve for reduced eye strain and immersive gaming.

The Acer Nitro ED270 ensures a tear-free visual experience thanks to AMD FreeSync, which is further bolstered by a 1ms Visual Response Boost technology for an ultra-responsive picture. Plus, with two HDMI ports and one DP input, you can hook up multiple devices with convenient ease.

And all of this is packed into a sleek, stylish design with the choice of either an ergonomic stand or VESA-compatible mounting — made better with an extremely thin bezel and the super low price tag.

If you’re a PC gaming enthusiast looking to get a refresh rate on par with the best gaming monitors for cheap, this is one of the best deals available right now.