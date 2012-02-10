Trending

Possible AMD Radeon HD 7700 Series Specs Revealed

With AMD reportedly set to release its Radeon HD 7700 series next week, we get our first peek at the specifications of the HD 7770 and HD 7750.

As report first of February in a leaked roadmap, AMD is set to release its HD 7700 series graphics cards based on the Cape Verde. Based on information coming out of German-based 3dcenter.org, we may have our first glimpse at the full specifications for the new Cape Verde series. The HD 7700 series will utilize AMD's GCN stream processors seen with the HD 7900 series. With the HD 7770 series, you'll have a base core-clock speed of 1 GHz, with performance falling between the HD 6850 and HD 6790, at a suggested price around $150 dollars. The HD 7750 should equal performance of the HD 6770/5770 in performance, at a suggested price of around $125 dollars.

Cape Verde Physical

  • Built on TSMC 28 nm process, ~1.5 billion transistors
  • 10 Graphics CoreNext Compute Units (CUs)
  • 640 stream processors
  • 40 TMUs, 16 ROPs
  • 128-bit wide GDDR5 memory interface

  

Radeon HD 7770

  • All CUs enabled, 640 stream processors
  • 1 GB GDDR5 memory
  • 40 TMUs, 16 ROPs
  • 1000 MHz core clock-speed
  • 1125 MHz (actual), 4500 MHz (effective) memory clock-speed
  • 72 GB/s memory bandwidth
  • 1280 GFLOP/s single-precision floating-point performance
  • Typical board power: 80W

  

Radeon HD 7750

  • 8 CUs enabled, 512 stream processors
  • 1 GB GDDR5 memory
  • 32 TMUs, 16 ROPs
  • 800 MHz core clock-speed
  • 1125 MHz (actual), 4500 MHz (effective) memory clock-speed
  • 72 GB/s memory bandwidth
  • 819 GFLOP/s single-precision floating-point performance
  • Typical board power: 55W

Please keep in mind, of course, that these specifications are from 3dcenter's supposed reliable source. We won't know for sure until AMD shows its hand. Stay tuned!

50 Comments Comment from the forums
  • lashabane 11 February 2012 03:12
    Until benches come out, I might just be sticking with my 5770.
  • 11 February 2012 03:14
    I don't understand why they're more expensive than their performance counterparts. I hope they release a bit lower than the suggested retail.
  • tehfatkid 11 February 2012 03:16
    Teholl, you have to remember that current pricing is after products have been out and, thus, prices can drop accordingly. New generations typically cost more than the parts they replace.
  • 11 February 2012 03:29
    only care if they release a single slot, high performance and low watt consumption. otherwise im not interested in a "uber" graphics if they eat more space and lot of energy.
  • festa_freak 11 February 2012 03:31
    I'm waiting to upgrade my 4870 (which coincidentally is being shipped to visiontek for warranty repair). I want to upgrade to a 7870. It's the perfect performance/price ratio for me. My 4870 was STILL performing very well.
  • hannibal 11 February 2012 03:45
    tehfatkidTeholl, you have to remember that current pricing is after products have been out and, thus, prices can drop accordingly. New generations typically cost more than the parts they replace.
    That is true most often! Anyone remember Nvidia 8800 to 250 transition. At first 250 was more expensive and became cheaper when older stock tryes out. Guite normal procedure. Fierce competing situation can change the situation, but there seems not to be one in sight at this moment...
    *sigh*

  • aaronstyle 11 February 2012 03:46
    I would love a new 7xxx series card. I'm happy with my MSI gtx 460, and it works well enough. If I can get something that's going to use less power, and work better, I am all for it. I think I'm going to wait to see NVidia's rebuttal, to make my choice. By then, maybe prices will drop, from AMD, to put pressure on Nvidia, and that way everyone will win. To hell with fan boys, long live competitive pricing. No reason to run SLI to get the same performance as a single gpu, that is less power hungry.. (no micro stuttering, either)
  • jryan388 11 February 2012 04:00
    The X770 has been the same for three generations...
  • jrharbort 11 February 2012 04:05
    I'm impressed that they managed to make a card equal to the 5770/6770 in performance, and cut the overall TDP in half. I smell a new HTPC and budget gaming favorite.
  • jryan388 11 February 2012 04:09
    K, the 7770 has almost the same price as the 5770 did when it was released two and a half years ago and performance is supposed to be the same. That's not what I call progression.

    EDIT: Sorry, I misread the 7750 performance as the 7770 performance.
